Man charged after intruder breaks into Kensington Palace twice before Christmas

An intruder broke into Kensington Palace twice in the days leading up to Christmas, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said a 39-year-old man had been charged after the two incidents, which occurred at the royal palace within days.

Derek Egan was arrested on both Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December, on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington.

He has now been charged with trespassing on a protected site and breaching bail conditions, and was remanded in custody. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 December.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.

open image in gallery Derek Egan was arrested on both Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kensington Palace is home to a number of members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple use Apartment 1A as their London residence in the palace, but reportedly were not there at the time of the incidents.

It is believed they were staying in their 10-bedroom private country mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk instead.

open image in gallery Kensington Palace is home to a number of members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. ( PA Wire )

In November 2025, the family moved into their “forever home” Forest Lodge, with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

William and Kate vacated Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and set up residence in the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.