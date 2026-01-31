King Charles attends parkrun just hours after fresh revelations about Andrew
- King Charles made a surprise appearance at a Sandringham parkrun on Saturday morning, attending as a spectator.
- His attendance followed fresh revelations about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The US Department of Justice files included undated images appearing to show Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman lying on the floor.
- The parkrun event is organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity, supporting individuals living with and beyond cancer.
- This marks the second consecutive year the King has attended the Sandringham parkrun, and he has been receiving outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024.
