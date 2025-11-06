Lisa Nandy issues statement after ‘deeply regrettable’ code breach
- Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy apologised for unknowingly breaching public appointment rules regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman.
- The breach involved her failure to declare that David Kogan, her appointee, had previously donated £2,900 to her leadership campaign in 2020.
- A report by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, Sir William Shawcross, found three breaches of the Governance Code, including Nandy's oversight and a failure to discuss Kogan's Labour links and potential conflicts of interest during interviews.
- Ms Nandy expressed deep regret for the error, stating it was not deliberate and that she took steps to check for donations, but these specific ones were not identified.
- The Prime Minister accepted Ms Nandy's assurance that the error was unknowing and not intentional, but noted the process was not entirely up to the expected standard.