Lisa Nandy issues statement after ‘deeply regrettable’ code breach

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has admitted to breaching the governance code for public appointments regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has admitted to breaching the governance code for public appointments regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman (PA Archive)
  • Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy apologised for unknowingly breaching public appointment rules regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman.
  • The breach involved her failure to declare that David Kogan, her appointee, had previously donated £2,900 to her leadership campaign in 2020.
  • A report by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, Sir William Shawcross, found three breaches of the Governance Code, including Nandy's oversight and a failure to discuss Kogan's Labour links and potential conflicts of interest during interviews.
  • Ms Nandy expressed deep regret for the error, stating it was not deliberate and that she took steps to check for donations, but these specific ones were not identified.
  • The Prime Minister accepted Ms Nandy's assurance that the error was unknowing and not intentional, but noted the process was not entirely up to the expected standard.
