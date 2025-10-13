Independent Football Regulator enforces new rule that all clubs must do by 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All clubs in the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and National League will need a licence to play from 2027-28.

Clubs in these leagues, the top 5 tiers of English football, will be required to demonstrate a number of criteria to the new independent football regulator (IFR).

These clubs will need to demonstrate the following in order to secure a provisional licence.

the soundness of their financial plans

how they are engaging with supporters

how they meet corporate governance standards

The 116 clubs in the Premier League, EFL and step one of the National League will have to apply for provisional licences next season (2026-27), the IFR said.

Plans for the licensing system were published on Monday, with the IFR saying the regime would “go further than anything currently in place by assessing the full financial picture of a club and adopting a preventative, risk-based approach”.

A pilot scheme for selected clubs is expected to run from next summer, ahead of a full application window between November 2026 and February 2027.

Licences would then be issued ahead of the leagues’ annual general meetings, so that the three competitions have certainty over which clubs are licensed to compete and which are not.

open image in gallery David Kogan was appointed chairman of English football’s new independent regulator ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA )

A separate application window for clubs who may secure promotion to step one of the National League – and therefore become subject to IFR requirements – would run between early March and the end of April 2027.

Where clubs cannot demonstrate the soundness of their plans, the regulator will have the power to require them to take steps to more efficiently manage their day-to-day spending, increase cash reserves, control costs or reduce debt.

To obtain a provisional licence, a club must submit a personnel statement – including a declaration of who the club’s ultimate owner is – a strategic business plan, and demonstrate they would meet the mandatory licence conditions once on a provisional licence, including submitting a financial plan and corporate governance statement, and regularly engaging with fans on relevant matters.

A provisional licence can last up to three years, although this period can be extended by the IFR if necessary. Clubs will need to demonstrate they are consistently meeting the mandatory licence conditions, which means it is likely to take the full three-year period to secure a full licence.

Clubs will have a named supervisor who can answer any queries as they work their way through the licensing process.

Ensuring the financial sustainability of clubs and their accountability to fans are the key cornerstones of the IFR, the creation of which was the central recommendation of the 2021 fan-led review of football.

The IFR will have “last resort” powers to force owners to divest from clubs in extreme circumstances where there have been persistent and serious failures to meet licensing conditions.

IFR chair David Kogan said: “This latest consultation sets out the new requirements clubs will have to meet on financial regulation, fan consultation and corporate governance.

“This is a transformational change for football and we will support clubs at every step to reinforce these higher standards.”