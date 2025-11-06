Lisa Nandy breached governance code in appointing campaign donor as football watchdog chair
The Culture Secretary apologised for failing to declare that David Kogan had donated to her leadership campaign
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has admitted to breaching the governance code for public appointments regarding her choice for the new football watchdog's chairman.
In a letter addressed to Sir Keir Starmer, Ms Nandy apologised for contravening the rules by not disclosing that David Kogan, her appointee, had previously donated to her leadership campaign.
A report by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, investigating Mr Kogan’s selection as chairman of the Independent Football Regulator, concluded that she had "unknowingly" committed this "error".
The Prime Minister, in his reply, told Ms Nandy, “I accept your assurance there was no intentional or deliberate action on your part to undermine the expectations set out” in the code.
“I know you to be a person of integrity and on the basis of your letter, it is clear you have acted in good faith,” Sir Keir wrote.
“Nonetheless, the process followed was not entirely up to the standard expected and I welcome your Department’s willingness to cooperate with the Commissioner and the Cabinet Office to learn lessons and to improve the guidance on handling conflicts of interests.”