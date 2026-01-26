One crew member survived, seven people dead in Maine plane crash
- A private business jet crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening, resulting in seven fatalities and one seriously injured crew member.
- The Bombardier Challenger 600 went down during take-off at approximately 7:45 p.m. amidst a powerful winter storm that brought heavy snowfall to the region.
- The aircraft was engulfed in flames following the crash, which is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
- Audio recordings from air traffic control indicate discussions about poor visibility and the need for de-icing shortly before the incident.
- The airport has been closed since the crash and is expected to remain shut until at least Wednesday, as the incident occurred during a period of significant weather-related travel disruption across the eastern United States.