Mamdani issues verdict on Venezuela attack in call with Trump

Trump says US will run Venezuela until peaceful transition and details capture of Maduro
  • New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani personally contacted Donald Trump to express his opposition to US military action in Venezuela.
  • Mamdani stated that the operations, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, constitute an act of war and violate federal and international law.
  • The mayor highlighted that these actions directly affect New Yorkers, particularly the tens of thousands of Venezuelan residents in the city.
  • Mamdani confirmed he registered his opposition during a brief call with the president, stating, "I registered my opposition, I made it clear and we left it at that."
  • Nicolás Maduro is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is expected to face federal drug and weapons charges in Manhattan.
