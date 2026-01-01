Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to bring forth a “new era of politics” in his inaugural address, which did not name President Donald Trump and was interrupted by boos aimed at outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist delivered the speech outside of City Hall on Thursday after he took the oath of office — administered by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who he said he wanted to “emulate” — with his hand on a Quran.

A crowd of New Yorkers braved subzero temperatures to witness the city's trailblazing new leader — the first Muslim and South Asian mayor and the youngest in over a century — take the helm of the country’s largest metropolis.

The inauguration capped off the former state assemblyman’s meteoric rise, which saw him win the Democratic primary and general election, while running a grassroots campaign centered on making the city affordable.

“I stand alongside you,” Mamdani said.“The tens of thousands of you gathered here in Lower Manhattan, armed against the January chill by the resurgent flame of hope.”

open image in gallery New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opened his inauguration with a pledge to usher in “a new era in politics” and to govern as a democratic socialist. ( Getty Images )

Other speakers included New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and City Comptroller Mark Levine, and Mamdani was joined on stage by former Mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as Mamdani’s wife and parents.

During his remarks, Mamdani briefly mentioned Adams, his immediate predecessor, who declined to run for re-election after charges of bribery damaged his reputation.

“Thank you to Mayor Adams — Dorothy’s son, a son of Brownsville who rose from washing dishes to the highest position in our city — for being here as well,” the new mayor said, at which point boos could be heard from the crowd.

“He and I have had our share of disagreements, but I will always be touched that he chose me as the mayoral candidate that he would most want to be trapped with on an elevator,” Mamdani added.

The city’s 112th mayor also notably refrained from mentioning Trump, whom he frequently criticized on the campaign trail, describing him as a “fascist” and “despot.” During his fiery victory speech in November, Mamdani said: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!”

His remarks on Thursday come about one month after he met with Trump at the White House, a summit that caught many by surprise due to its genial atmosphere. During the sit-down, the Republican president — who once called Mamdani a “Communist Lunatic” — said he believed he would be “a really great mayor.”

For his part, Mamdani described the meeting as “productive” and “focused on a place of shared admiration and love” for New York City.

Mamdani also avoided any mention of Andrew Cuomo — the former New York governor who challenged him as an independent — honoring his victory speech pledge: "Let tonight be the final time I utter his name."

open image in gallery Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders administered the oath of office to Mamdani outside of City Hall. On Sanders, Mamdani said: ‘Thank you to the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate, who I am so grateful to be sworn in by today, Senator Bernie Sanders’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez spoke during the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bulk of Mamdani’s address, which was peppered with references to “Pakistani aunties” and “Halal drivers,” was focused on his ambitious plans to make New York City affordable and inclusive for all.

“Here, where the language of the New Deal was born, we will return the vast resources of this city to the workers who call it home,” he said.

“I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical,” he added. “As the great senator for Vermont once said, ‘what’s radical is a system that gives so much to so few and denies so many people the basic necessities of life.’”

Mamdani went on to list the bold plans he has for the city, including delivering universal childcare, freezing rents and creating fare-free buses. He also pledged to establish a Department of Community Safety which will allow police officers to “focus on the job they signed up for” and to raise taxes on the wealthy.

The policy to raise taxes could prove a controversial one, even within his own party. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is sitting onstage, for example, opposes raising personal income taxes, according to the New York Times.

“We will transform the culture of city hall to one of no to one of how,” he said. “We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy. We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe.”

“I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist,” he added, drawing cheers from the crowd.

open image in gallery Some of the crowd broke out into boos when Mamdani mentioned former Mayor Eric Adams. ( Getty Images )

He also addressed his critics, acknowledging widespread doubts about his ability to deliver on his expansive agenda.

“There are many who will be watching,” he said. “They want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the struggles that afflict them can be solved. They want to know if it is right to hope again.”

“We will set an example for the world,” he said. “If what Sinatra said is true, let us prove that anyone can make it in New York, and anywhere else too.”

Closing out his speech, he said, “The work, my friends, has only just begun.”