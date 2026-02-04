MPs approve release of documents over Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment
- MPs have approved the release of documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the United States amid his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
- It comes as Sir Keir Starmer was forced into a climbdown after tabling an amendment about which documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador could be released, which received backlash from his own backbenches.
- The documents will not be released today (Wednesday), a Cabinet Office minister has said.
- The Metropolitan Police earlier told the government that releasing certain documents relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador would “undermine” its investigation into the disgraced peer.
- Chris Ward told the Commons: “I just want to confirm to the house the material will not be released today because of the conversation with the Metropolitan Police over that, but it will be released as quickly as possible, in line with the process set out before the House.”
