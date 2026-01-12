Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lottery player set for ‘life-changing win’ comes forward two months after initial draw

What happens when you win the lottery?
  • A mystery National Lottery ticket holder has claimed a substantial £15 million prize, two months after winning the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on 15 November last year.
  • Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed on Monday that it has received the claim for the "life-changing win".
  • The claim is currently undergoing a validation process, and the prize will be paid out once this is successfully completed.
  • The identity of the lucky ticketholder, who won with numbers 09, 11, 27, 44, 48, 52, will only be revealed if they choose to share their news publicly.
  • This claim comes ahead of an estimated £13.1 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot scheduled for Wednesday, following no top prize winner in Saturday's draw.
