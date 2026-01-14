Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lottery players urged to check tickets as single player scoops jackpot

What happens when you win the lottery?
  • A single ticket-holder won a life-changing £13.3 million in Wednesday's National Lottery "must be won" jackpot.
  • The lucky player successfully matched all six main numbers: 2, 5, 22, 35, 44, and 54, with the bonus number 23.
  • Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, urged players to check their tickets.
  • Two other ticket-holders each scooped £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, and 63 players won £1,750 each.
  • The jackpot for Saturday's upcoming draw is now £3.8 million, following the rollover rules of a must-be-won draw.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in