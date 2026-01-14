Lottery players urged to check tickets as single player scoops jackpot
- A single ticket-holder won a life-changing £13.3 million in Wednesday's National Lottery "must be won" jackpot.
- The lucky player successfully matched all six main numbers: 2, 5, 22, 35, 44, and 54, with the bonus number 23.
- Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, urged players to check their tickets.
- Two other ticket-holders each scooped £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, and 63 players won £1,750 each.
- The jackpot for Saturday's upcoming draw is now £3.8 million, following the rollover rules of a must-be-won draw.