Single lottery player scoops £13.3 million in ‘must-be-won’ jackpot draw

A single ticket-holder has secured a life-changing £13.3 million in Wednesday's National Lottery "must be won" jackpot.

The lucky player successfully matched all six main numbers to claim the substantial top prize, the National Lottery confirmed.

The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 22, 35, 44, and 54, with the bonus number being 23.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Just what we love to see, a big Lotto winner to kickstart the new year winning our ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot.

“A single player has banked the £13.3 million jackpot in tonight’s draw, kicking off 2026 in style – imagine the new year’s bucket list you can start to tick off with this win in the bank.

“If you’ve played, please check your tickets and get in touch if you think you’re a big winner.”

Players are being urged to check their tickets ( Alamy/PA )

He added: “Playing any National Lottery game is about so much more than the chance to win – it’s about helping to make a real difference.

“Every week, players raise around £32 million for projects that change lives across the UK.”

Two ticket-holders scooped £1 million each by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, while a further 63 players won £1,750 each by matching five numbers.

In a must-be-won draw, if no ticket matches all six numbers, the jackpot prize will roll down into subsequent prize tiers to increase their value.

It means the jackpot for Saturday’s draw is now £3.8 million.

Meanwhile no players scooped the £500,000 jackpot on the Thunderball draw but three ticket-holders did land £5,000 each by matching five numbers.

The Thunderball draw was 16, 17, 22, 33, 39 and the Thunderball was 6.