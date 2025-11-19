Oasis fan’s death at Wembley concert was result of ‘tragic accident’
- The death of Oasis fan Lee Claydon, who fell from a height at a Wembley concert, has been ruled a "tragic accident" by the Metropolitan Police.
- Mr Claydon, 45, from Bournemouth, died on 2 August following the incident at the London stadium during the band's Live '25 reunion tour.
- Police confirmed their investigation found no third-party involvement and ruled out suicide, stating there would be no criminal prosecution.
- A toxicology report noted Mr Claydon had consumed alcohol, which was deemed "expected" for concert-goers, with "no concerns" raised.
- The family expressed concerns about the circumstances of the night, which police committed to relaying to Brent Council, with a full inquest set for 26 February next year.