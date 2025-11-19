Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oasis fan’s death at Wembley concert was result of ‘tragic accident’

‘Role model’ father who fell to his death at Oasis gig in Wembley named and pictured
  • The death of Oasis fan Lee Claydon, who fell from a height at a Wembley concert, has been ruled a "tragic accident" by the Metropolitan Police.
  • Mr Claydon, 45, from Bournemouth, died on 2 August following the incident at the London stadium during the band's Live '25 reunion tour.
  • Police confirmed their investigation found no third-party involvement and ruled out suicide, stating there would be no criminal prosecution.
  • A toxicology report noted Mr Claydon had consumed alcohol, which was deemed "expected" for concert-goers, with "no concerns" raised.
  • The family expressed concerns about the circumstances of the night, which police committed to relaying to Brent Council, with a full inquest set for 26 February next year.
