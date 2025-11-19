Police complete investigation into death of Oasis fan at Wembley concert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of an Oasis fan who tragically fell from a height at one of the band’s Wembley concerts has been ruled a "tragic accident" by police, a pre-inquest review heard.

Landscape gardener Lee Claydon, 45, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died following the incident at the London stadium on August 2.

Barnet Coroner’s Court was informed on Wednesday that the Metropolitan Police have concluded their investigation into Mr Claydon’s death.

Detective Sergeant James Raffin, representing the Met Police, stated at the hearing: "From a police point of view, this is no longer a criminal prosecution. We do not suspect any third-party involvement. This, from everything we have seen, was a tragic accident. From a police point of view, I would say our investigation is complete."

open image in gallery Lee Claydon has been described as a "role model" father and "family man" ( GoFundMe )

DS Raffin confirmed he had reviewed a toxicology report, noting there were "no concerns there," despite Mr Claydon having consumed alcohol.

He described this as "expected" and "normal for any of the people attending."

The officer also acknowledged that the family held concerns regarding the "circumstances on the night," which he committed to relaying to officials at Brent Council.

The force has definitively ruled out suicide and will submit their report to the local authority for review.

Senior Coroner Andrew Walker announced that the full inquest is scheduled for February 26 next year.

He commented: "It looks like we are going to be in a position next February to have reports from the London Borough of Brent over the circumstances and also we will have by then the police investigation report."

open image in gallery Lee died at the Oasis concert in August (PA Wire) ( PA Wire )

Mr Claydon’s inquest opening in September revealed that the Oasis fan was taken to a medical centre at Wembley after the fall, where he was pronounced dead at 10.38pm.

A post-mortem examination conducted on August 6 identified the preliminary medical cause of death as "multiple bodily injuries."

The incident occurred during a series of stadium shows for the rock band’s sold-out Live ’25 reunion tour, marking their first performances together since their split in 2009.

Oasis previously issued a statement saying: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."