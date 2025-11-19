Police complete investigation into death of Oasis fan at Wembley concert
‘This, from everything we have seen, was a tragic accident,’ says Detective Sergeant James Raffin
The death of an Oasis fan who tragically fell from a height at one of the band’s Wembley concerts has been ruled a "tragic accident" by police, a pre-inquest review heard.
Landscape gardener Lee Claydon, 45, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died following the incident at the London stadium on August 2.
Barnet Coroner’s Court was informed on Wednesday that the Metropolitan Police have concluded their investigation into Mr Claydon’s death.
Detective Sergeant James Raffin, representing the Met Police, stated at the hearing: "From a police point of view, this is no longer a criminal prosecution. We do not suspect any third-party involvement. This, from everything we have seen, was a tragic accident. From a police point of view, I would say our investigation is complete."
DS Raffin confirmed he had reviewed a toxicology report, noting there were "no concerns there," despite Mr Claydon having consumed alcohol.
He described this as "expected" and "normal for any of the people attending."
The officer also acknowledged that the family held concerns regarding the "circumstances on the night," which he committed to relaying to officials at Brent Council.
The force has definitively ruled out suicide and will submit their report to the local authority for review.
Senior Coroner Andrew Walker announced that the full inquest is scheduled for February 26 next year.
He commented: "It looks like we are going to be in a position next February to have reports from the London Borough of Brent over the circumstances and also we will have by then the police investigation report."
Mr Claydon’s inquest opening in September revealed that the Oasis fan was taken to a medical centre at Wembley after the fall, where he was pronounced dead at 10.38pm.
A post-mortem examination conducted on August 6 identified the preliminary medical cause of death as "multiple bodily injuries."
The incident occurred during a series of stadium shows for the rock band’s sold-out Live ’25 reunion tour, marking their first performances together since their split in 2009.
Oasis previously issued a statement saying: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."
