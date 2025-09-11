Oasis fan who fell to death at gig suffered ‘multiple bodily injuries’ – inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Oasis fan who fell to his death at one of the band’s Wembley concerts suffered “multiple bodily injuries”, an inquest has heard.

Landscape gardener Lee Claydon, 45, of Bournemouth, Dorset, died following the incident at the London stadium on August 2.

Mr Claydon’s inquest was opened at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Thursday by senior coroner Andrew Walker.

The inquest heard that Mr Claydon was taken to a medical centre in Wembley after the fall where he was pronounced dead at 10.38pm.

Mr Walker said a post-mortem examination on August 6 gave the preliminary medical cause of death as “multiple bodily injuries”.

Detective Inspector Aimee-Leigh Sando said the police could not “give a timeframe” on when the investigation into Mr Claydon’s death will be completed.

Ms Sando told the inquest: “We are reviewing all evidence including CCTV footage and surrounding evidence.

“We are looking to complete statements from significant witnesses of those present during the fall.

“A substantial amount of personnel came forward after we put out the media request.”

Mr Walker adjourned the inquest until a pre-inquest hearing on November 19.

The senior coroner added: “Having heard that information I’m going to open an investigation touching on the death of Lee Claydon.

“I’m going to direct that a pre-inquest hearing take place on November 19 this year at 10am.”

The fall happened during a run of stadium shows for the rock band’s sell-out Live ’25 reunion tour – their first since splitting in 2009.

Oasis previously said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”