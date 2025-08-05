‘Role model’ father who fell to his death at Oasis gig in Wembley named and pictured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who fell to his death during Oasis’s Saturday night gig at Wembley has been named as Lee Claydon.

The father from Bournemouth fell from the upper tier balcony of the London stadium during a sell-out concert by the Gallagher brothers.

Describing him as a “loving family man” who loved fishing and outdoor activities and a “role model” to his son, Lee’s brother Aaron Claydon said: “We will miss him so very much.”

Aaron paid tribute to his brother on a GoFundMe page set up to support Lee’s partner, Amanda, and their family.

In the post, he said Lee was “the man I have always looked up to” who “would have done anything for any of us”.

open image in gallery Lee’s brother has launched a GoFundMe to support his family ( Facebook )

“Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss,” Aaron wrote.

“Lee leaves behind his son, dad, partner, brothers, sisters, nephews and niece.

“Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family. Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time, which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally.

“Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family’s worst nightmare.”

Aaron also took to Facebook to pay tribute to his brother, writing: “Still in shock and cannot believe I am writing this, but sadly over the weekend I lost by best mate the man I looked up to and the man I was lucky enough to call my brother Lee Claydon.

“This is gonna be a tough long journey and I have set up this GoFundMe page to help and support his loved ones. Please read and share.

“Until we meet again Rkid.”

open image in gallery Lee died at the Oasis concert on Saturday ( PA Wire )

Lee’s cousins, Shannon Gabrielle and Richard Norris, also paid tribute to Lee on the social media platform and shared the fundraiser.

“Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about our cousin Lee Claydon,” Mr Norris wrote, describing the incident as “heartbreaking beyond words”.

“Please consider supporting the fundraiser to help his loved ones during yet another incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Shannon Gabrielle wrote Lee had died “after no doubt having the time of his life at the Oasis concert this weekend”.

She added his death had “devastated the whole family” and said any donations would help support his “closest knit” relatives.

open image in gallery The Gallagher brothers said they were ‘saddened’ by the news of Lee’s death ( Big Brother Recordings )

“You just don't fathom you will go out for a night of amazing fun and not come home at the end of it,” she wrote.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

The Gallagher brothers also said they had been left “shocked and saddened” by the news of the death following their show.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Wembley said: “Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert-goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

“The police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”