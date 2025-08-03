Man dies after falling at Oasis concert in Wembley Stadium
Metrpolitan Police said a man in his 40s was found with injuries consistent with a fall
A man has died after falling at London’s Wembley Stadium during an Oasis concert on Saturday, police have said.
Officers at the stadium responded to an incident at 10:19pm alongside medics at the venue and the London Ambulance Service after reports that someone had been injured.
"A man - aged in his 40s - was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
According to reports, the man was in the upper tier of Wembley before he fell while watching the sell-out reunion.
The Met have called on people who witnessed the incident, or who knowingly or unknowingly took mobile phone footage of it to come forward.
The brothers were performing at Wembley Stadium as part of Oasis’s ongoing reunion tour, which has seen hundreds of thousands in the UK witness Noel and Liam Gallagher’s much-anticipated return.
Oasis will tour Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States before they return to London for two final dates at Wembley.
Police said in their statement: “At around 22:19hrs on Saturday, 2 August, officers on duty at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis concert responded alongside venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to reports that a person had been injured.
“A man - aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.
“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments