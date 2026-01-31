Richard Branson responds after release of email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein
- Sir Richard Branson has distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein after emails between the two men were published by the Department of Justice.
- The 2013 email exchange, part of over three million Epstein files released, showed Branson asking Epstein to bring his “harem” to their next get-together.
- A spokesperson for the Virgin Group clarified that “harem” referred to three adult members of Epstein's team and stated Branson would not have used the term or had contact if he knew the full facts.
- Branson also offered Epstein public relations advice, suggesting he admit to a “slip up” with a 17-and-a-half-year-old and portray himself as having a “penchant for women” but doing nothing illegal since.
- The Virgin Group spokesperson added that due diligence on a charity donation from Epstein uncovered serious allegations, leading to Virgin Unite rejecting the donation and Branson ceasing contact.
