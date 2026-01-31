Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, has distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein after emails between the two men were published by the Department of Justice.

The email exchange, which took place on September 11, 2013, was among the more than three million Epstein files published Friday — as required by federal law.

In the correspondence, Branson reminisced warmly about meeting Epstein, dispensed public relations advice and requested that the deceased sex offender bring his "harem" to their next get-together.

A spokesperson for the Virgin Group downplayed the exchange.

“Any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings, such as a charity tennis event,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

open image in gallery Newly released emails shed light on the relationship between British billionaire Richard Branson and Jeffrey Epstein ( DOJ )

Joan Branson was Richard Branson’s longtime wife, who died in November.

“When Epstein offered a charity donation, the Bransons asked their team to carry out due diligence before accepting the donation, which uncovered serious allegations,” the spokesperson continued. “As a result of what the due diligence uncovered, Virgin Unite did not take the donation and Richard and Joan decided not to meet or speak with Epstein again.”

“Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever,” the spokesperson said. “Richard believes that Epstein’s actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims.”

The 2013 email exchange was initiated by Epstein.

“Nice seeing you, thanks for your hospitality,” the disgraced financier wrote. “I appreciate your public relations thoughts.”

He went on to offer to connect Branson with the head of the Nobel Prize Committee, referenced financial transactions and noted that he would be on “the island” until Christmas.

open image in gallery Photos of Branson and Epstein together were previously published by the Department of Justice

Hours later, Branson wrote back.

“It was really nice seeing you yesterday,” the British businessman wrote. “The boys in Watersports can't stop speaking about it! Any time you're in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”

A spokesperson for the Virgin Group said that the word “harem” referenced three adult members of Epstein’s team. They added that, had the full facts about Epstein’s past been known, Branson would not have used this term — nor had contact with Epstein.

Branson then delivered lengthy public relations advice to Epstein, who by then had pleaded guilty to state charges of procuring a minor for prostitution and had completed a brief work-release incarceration.

“I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you've been a brilliant advisor to him,” Branson wrote, “that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 ½ year old woman and were punished for it, that you've more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that's against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there's nothing wrong with that. Anyway something along those lines.”

He then wrote several lines about financial transactions, currencies and oil.

open image in gallery Branson pictured with his wife, who died late last year ( 2018 Invision )

It was previously established that Branson and Epstein knew each other.

Epstein kept a framed photo of Branson and himself at his New York City townhouse, and photos of the pair together were released in an earlier batch of the Epstein files. The two men both owned private islands close to one another in the Caribbean Sea.

Numerous high-profile figures — including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Elon Musk — have been named in the Epstein files. Being mentioned does not in and of itself indicate wrongdoing.