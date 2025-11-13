Truck crash at South Korean market kills two
- A truck crashed into a sidewalk at a market in Bucheon, South Korea, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring at least 20 others.
- The incident occurred at 10.55am local time, with the truck allegedly being driven by a man in his 60s
- Two women died after suffering cardiac arrest, and at least eight others sustained serious injuries, with all victims taken to a nearby hospital.
- The driver, who was not under the influence of alcohol, claimed a sudden acceleration surge and brake failure caused the crash.
- Police have booked the driver on charges of negligent homicide and injury under the Traffic Accident Special Act, and are investigating the vehicle to determine the exact cause.