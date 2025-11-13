Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Truck crashes into market in South Korea leaving 21 injured

Three women went into cardiac arrest, while eight are seriously injured

Namita Singh
Thursday 13 November 2025 05:00 GMT
Comments
Representative: Police officials in South Korea. At least eight people in crash in Seoul have sustained serious injuries (Getty Images)

A truck crashed into the sidewalk at a market in South Korea on Thursday, injuring at least 21 people.

The truck was driven by a man in his 60s, who plowed into the sidewalk at a market in Bucheon in Seoul at about 10.55am local time.

Among the injured are three women in their 70s and 80s who were found to be in cardiac arrest, reported Xinhua News. At least eight have sustained serious injuries.

More follows

