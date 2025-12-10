Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer rejects UK return to EU Customs Union

Starmer responds to Trump attack on Europe
  • Kier Starmer has ruled out rejoining a UK-EU Customs Union, after a vote on Tuesday night saw more than a dozen Labour MPs back a Liberal Democrat bill supporting the notion.
  • The prime minister has reportedly rejected calls from his chief economic adviser for the UK to rejoin the customs union in an attempt to improve faltering economic growth.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “Does the Prime Minister fear that if he keeps opposing a customs union in 12 months time, he will not be standing there?”
  • Starmer said: “We have got a closer relationship with the EU throughout reset earlier this year. I do want a closer relationship than what we’ve got at the moment. We are moving towards that.”
  • The Prime Minister went on to say that the government have manifesto commitments on issues such as single market, customs union and freedom of movement.
