Starmer rejects UK return to EU Customs Union
- Kier Starmer has ruled out rejoining a UK-EU Customs Union, after a vote on Tuesday night saw more than a dozen Labour MPs back a Liberal Democrat bill supporting the notion.
- The prime minister has reportedly rejected calls from his chief economic adviser for the UK to rejoin the customs union in an attempt to improve faltering economic growth.
- Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “Does the Prime Minister fear that if he keeps opposing a customs union in 12 months time, he will not be standing there?”
- Starmer said: “We have got a closer relationship with the EU throughout reset earlier this year. I do want a closer relationship than what we’ve got at the moment. We are moving towards that.”
- The Prime Minister went on to say that the government have manifesto commitments on issues such as single market, customs union and freedom of movement.