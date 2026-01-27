Storm Chandra brings travel chaos as roads closed and trains cancelled
- Storm Chandra is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK, leading to dozens of flight and ferry cancellations, and blocked rail lines.
- The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for much of the UK, with particular concern for very strong winds in eastern Northern Ireland and potential for dangerous flooding in parts of southern England.
- Belfast City Airport is significantly affected, with at least 27 flights across the Irish Sea grounded, and numerous ferry services, including those between Liverpool and Belfast, cancelled.
- Rail services are experiencing significant disruption, with closures on the West Coast Main Line, several routes in southern England, and the Heart of Wales line due to power failures, fallen trees, and speed restrictions.
- Road closures include the M48 Severn Bridge, and the RAC advises drivers to slow down and be alert due to increased stopping distances on wet roads.