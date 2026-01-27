Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow are forecast across much of the UK on Tuesday, the Met Office has warned, as the newly named storm Chandra brings weather chaos.

Storm Chandra is expected to bring “very strong winds”, leading to potential for damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and flying debris, which could lead to life-threatening injuries.

Several weather warnings have been issued, including amber warnings for south-west England for rain and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for wind.

Less severe yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Northern Ireland, a more extensive area of south west England, and also covers parts of northern England and Scotland.

Here’s a map which shows exactly where the amber and yellow warnings have been issued across the UK:

The worst affected regions which have been hit with an amber alert: include parts of Northern Ireland (Derry, Downs and Antrim) as well as south west England (Cornwall, Somerset, Devon, Dorset).

Other regions have been issued two yellow warnings for rain and/or snow, as well as wind (illustrated by a orange colour on the map). These areas include: Argyll and Bute, South Ayrshire, and the Dumfries and Galloways, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmathenshire and Swansea.

The Met Office said: “Easterly winds will increase early on Tuesday morning bringing gusts of 60-70 mph to eastern and northern parts of Northern Ireland with a few coastal locations seeing gusts of 75 mph. Heavy rain will be an additional hazard.

“Winds may ease a little early in the afternoon, before increasing to similar speeds once more from a south-easterly direction late afternoon and early evening.”

A severe flood warning, indicating that floods pose a danger to life, has been issued for the River Otter in Ottery St Mary, near Exeter.

In coastal areas, large waves could throw beach material onto nearby roads, sea front and properties, posing a “danger to life”. If you are on the coast, the Met Office advises staying safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, as even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

The weather service has warned coastal residents to take care if walking near cliffs; saying people should know their route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, they are advised to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Longer journey times and cancellations are expected to impact road, rail, air and ferry services, as well causing some roads and bridges to close.

Driving in these dangerous conditions is not advised and the forecasters suggest staying indoors as much as possible to avoid being vulnerable to injury from high winds.