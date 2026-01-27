Storm Chandra triggers travel chaos across railways, roads, flights and ferries
Exclusive: Dozens of flights grounded and ferries cancelled as rail lines are blocked and Severn Bridge closes
Travel chaos has returned as Storm Chandra sweeps across many parts of the UK. Dozens of flights and ferry sailings have been cancelled, and several rail lines blocked.
The Met Office has issued a series of amber and yellow weather warnings for all four nations of the UK. For the eastern part of Northern Ireland, it says: “Storm Chandra will bring very strong winds, leading to the potential for damage and disruption on Tuesday.
“Some roads and bridges likely to close. There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.”
The forecasters warn: “Winds will often come from a more unusual southeasterly or easterly direction, so places usually sheltered will bear the brunt of the winds.”
In southern England, an amber warning applies to parts of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset. The Met office says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.
“Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads. Landslides are possible in prone locations."
Air
The worst-hit airport is Belfast City, which is in the middle of the area affected by the Met Office amber warning for high winds. At least 27 flights across the Irish Sea to Great Britain have been grounded: 18 Aer Lingus Regional links to a range of British airports, as well as nine British Airways arrivals and departures serving London.
The Scottish airline Loganair has grounded a dozen flights, including links from:
- Manchester to Newquay
- Manchester and Liverpool to the Isle of Man
- Glasgow to Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
Sea
The overnight ferries between Liverpool and Belfast ferry in both directions on Stena Line were cancelled. The morning sailing from Belfast to Liverpool will also be staying in port.
From Cairnryan to Larne and Belfast in the north of the Irish Sea to links from Fishguard and Pembroke to Rosslare in the south, almost all sailings are cancelled until late afternoon – with most subsequent departures “in doubt”.
In Scotland, Caledonian MacBrayne has cancelled all sailings from Oban to Mull and onwards to Iona, Oban to Barra, Coll and Tiree, Ullapool to Stornoway and many other departures.
Rail
Rush-hour travellers face problems in England, Wales and Scotland. The West Coast Main Line is closed between Wilmslow and Crewe in Cheshire due to “a failure of the electricity supply and a tree blocking the rail”, according to National Rail.
Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Northern trains are affected.
Several lines in southern England are blocked, including routes between:
- Romsey and Salisbury
- Weymouth and Dorchester
- Axminster and Honiton
- Exeter and Barnstaple/Okehampton
Speed restrictions are in place between Exeter and Newton Abbot.
In Wales, the Swansea to Shrewsbury “Heart of Wales” line is blocked by a fallen tree.
ScotRail says speed restrictions have been applied to the West Highland line connecting Glasgow with Oban and Fort William.
Road
Severe weather has prompted the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge, and the Humber Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.
The RAC is warning: “Following weeks of heavy rainfall, flooding is likely and drivers shouldn’t take risks driving with ongoing vehicle faults.
“In these conditions, drivers need to slow down and stay alert. Wet roads can double stopping distances, so taking a cautious, steady approach and allowing extra time to react is essential.”
