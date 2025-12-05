Trump appears to check notes during countdown to National Christmas Tree lighting
- Donald Trump attended the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening, 4 December.
- During the event, he appeared to reference notes while counting down from five to one.
- The 35-foot red spruce, sourced from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia, was lit by First Lady Melania Trump.
- Donald Trump complimented Melania and the tree's appearance after it was illuminated.
- The ceremony marked a festive occasion in the US capital.