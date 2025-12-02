Inside Melania Trump’s extravagant Christmas celebrations at White House

Melania Trump has decorated the White House for Christmas under her theme “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

The decorations nod to next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and the founding of the United States of America.

Among the decor, which includes 10,000 blue butterflies and 120 pounds of gingerbread, is a portrait of Donald Trump made out of Lego displayed in the Green Room.

The Blue Room’s decor includes the official White House Christmas tree, which would once have been displayed in the East Wing — but this building and a covered walkway, or colonnade, connecting it to the White House, were demolished by the president in October as part of his plan to erect a large ballroom.