Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump sends warning amid key negotiations with Iran

Trump says ‘bad things’ will happen if talks with Iran fail
Trump says ‘bad things’ will happen if talks with Iran fail (AP)
  • US President Donald Trump confirmed ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, warning of potential "bad things" if talks fail, amidst a US military buildup in the region.
  • A meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a new nuclear deal.
  • This would mark the first direct encounter between US and Iranian officials since a 12-day conflict last June, which saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.
  • Iranian officials reportedly fear a US military strike could destabilize the regime, given heightened public anger following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests and the death of a protester.
  • Iran has indicated a willingness to either shut down or suspend its nuclear programme or ship enriched uranium to Russia, while Britain has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials for human rights abuses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in