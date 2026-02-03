Trump sends warning amid key negotiations with Iran
- US President Donald Trump confirmed ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, warning of potential "bad things" if talks fail, amidst a US military buildup in the region.
- A meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a new nuclear deal.
- This would mark the first direct encounter between US and Iranian officials since a 12-day conflict last June, which saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.
- Iranian officials reportedly fear a US military strike could destabilize the regime, given heightened public anger following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests and the death of a protester.
- Iran has indicated a willingness to either shut down or suspend its nuclear programme or ship enriched uranium to Russia, while Britain has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials for human rights abuses.
