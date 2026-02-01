Iran warns of regional warfare if US launches attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran has issued a stark warning of potential regional conflict should the United States launch an attack, further escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a retaliatory move, Tehran also designated European Union armies as “terrorist groups”.

The US has ramped up its naval presence in the Middle East, prompted by President Donald Trump's repeated threats of intervention over Iran's nuclear programme and its handling of protesters.

Despite the ongoing standoff, both Iran's clerical leadership and the Trump administration have signalled a readiness to resume talks, with regional allies like Turkey actively seeking de-escalation.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted on state media as saying that although Trump says he has sent ships to the region, "the Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats".

"We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them," he said.

open image in gallery Iranian lawmakers chant slogans as they wear the Revolutionary Guard's uniform in a session of parliament on 1 February ( AP )

The US Navy currently has six destroyers, one aircraft carrier, and three littoral combat ships in the region, raising the risk of war after Iran's deadly crackdown in January on nationwide protests against Iranian leadership.

Trump was weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces, Reuters has reported, citing multiple sources.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters that Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway.

Trump also said: "I hope they negotiate something acceptable. You could make a negotiated deal that would be satisfactory with no nuclear weapons."

open image in gallery Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pictured on 31 January

Tehran says it is ready for "fair" negotiations that do not seek to curtail its defensive capabilities.

The protests, which started over economic hardships but morphed into the most acute political challenge to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979, have now abated after repression.

Official numbers put the unrest-related death toll at 3,117, while U.S.-based HRANA rights group said on Sunday it had so far verified the death of 6,713 people. Reuters was unable to independently verify the numbers.

In a symbolic shift in response to the crackdown on protests, the European Union on Thursday designated the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

In retaliation on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said EU armies would also be designated as such, and that authorities would deliberate on the expulsion of EU states' military attachés.

"By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards... the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot" the speaker told fellow lawmakers, who all wore IRGC uniforms in support of the elite force.

After his address, lawmakers shouted "Death to America, Shame on you Europe".

Separately, an Iranian official denied state media reports that the Revolutionary Guards' naval forces would conduct live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz this Sunday and Monday, saying that such claims were incorrect.