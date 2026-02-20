How the Supreme Court Justices voted on Trump’s tariffs
- The U.S. Supreme Court struck down US president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies.
- The justices, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that Trump's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.
- Joining Roberts in the majority were conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both of whom Trump appointed during his first term in office, along with the three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
- The three dissenting justices were conservatives Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.
- The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, previously had backed Trump in a series of other decisions issued on an emergency basis since he returned to the presidency in January 2025 after his policies were impeded by lower courts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks