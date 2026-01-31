Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK’s biggest taxpayers revealed as new list released

Betfred co-owner Fred Done and his brother, Peter, are now the biggest taxpayers in the UK (Mike Egerton/PA)
Betfred co-owner Fred Done and his brother, Peter, are now the biggest taxpayers in the UK (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Fred and Peter Done, founders of Betfred, topped the annual Sunday Times Tax List as the UK's biggest taxpayers, contributing an estimated £400.1 million.
  • The top 100 taxpayers collectively paid a record £5.758 billion, a substantial increase attributed partly to changes in corporation tax rates.
  • Notable figures such as JK Rowling (£47.5 million), Harry Styles (£24.7 million), Erling Haaland (£16.9 million), Mo Salah (£14.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (£19.9 million) were also featured on the list.
  • Financial trading entrepreneur Alex Gerko and hedge fund boss Chris Rokos secured second and third places respectively, with tax contributions exceeding £330 million each.
  • The list also highlighted a growing trend of wealthy individuals, including Revolut founder Nik Storonsky, leaving the UK, amid speculation over potential tax changes or the removal of non-dom status.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in