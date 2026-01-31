Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The annual Sunday Times Tax List has revealed the UK's 100 biggest taxpayers, with gambling magnates Fred and Peter Done of Betfred topping the rankings for the first time, surpassing a host of musicians, entrepreneurs, and sporting icons.

Celebrities such as JK Rowling, Mo Salah, and Harry Styles also featured prominently.

The billionaire brothers, who established their Warrington-based business in 1967, contributed an estimated £400.1 million in tax over the past year.

This significant sum marks a near 50 per cent increase from their previous year's bill of £273.4 million.

Their elevated tax payments, along with many others on the list, are attributed to changes in corporation tax rates and other fiscal adjustments implemented by the Labour Government, aimed at bolstering welfare spending.

Collectively, the top 100 taxpayers paid a staggering £5.758 billion in tax, a substantial rise from £4.985 billion recorded the previous year.

open image in gallery Betfred co-owner Fred Done topped the rankings alongside his brother (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Robert Watts, who compiles the list, noted its increasing diversity, stating: "This is an increasingly diverse list, with Premier League footballers and world famous pop stars lining up alongside aristocrats and business owners selling pies, pillows and baby milk. This year there’s been a big jump in the amount of tax we’ve identified – largely because of higher corporation tax rates."

Beyond the Done brothers, financial trading entrepreneur Alex Gerko secured second place with a £331.4 million tax contribution, closely followed by hedge fund boss Chris Rokos, who paid £330 million.

Among the new entries to the prestigious list was former One Direction star Harry Styles, whose tax payment reached £24.7 million.

Footballing talent also made their mark, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland debuting at number 72 with an estimated £16.9 million tax bill, and Liverpool's Mo Salah contributing an estimated £14.5 million.

Other familiar names included Harry Potter author JK Rowling, ranked 36th with a £47.5 million bill, and musician Ed Sheeran, at 64th place with a £19.9 million tax payment.

However, the list also highlighted a growing trend of wealthy individuals departing the UK.

open image in gallery Harry Styles is on the Sunday Times Tax List for the first time (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Six taxpayers featured despite having left the country over the past year, amid speculation that moves were made to avoid higher taxes under Labour or due to the removal of non-dom status.

These individuals included Revolut founder Nik Storonsky, Wren Kitchens founder Malcolm Healey, and sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mr Watts commented on this exodus, observing: "One in nine of the people who make the tax list are no longer listed as resident here in the UK, instead choosing to live in Morocco, Dubai, Switzerland, Cyprus, Portugal, the United States and the Channel Islands.

“Clearly the tax listers who have moved offshore are still delivering huge sums to HM Treasury through their businesses, but the Chancellor would no doubt be raising even more money from these people had they chosen to stay put and remain liable for personal tax here."