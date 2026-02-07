Ukraine and Russia given deadline by US to end war, says Zelensky
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the US has set a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to finalise a peace agreement, aiming to conclude the nearly four-year conflict.
- The US is expected to intensify pressure on both parties to secure a resolution if the deadline is not met.
- Washington has proposed hosting the next round of trilateral peace talks in Miami, with Kyiv confirming its participation in these discussions.
- This diplomatic push follows unsuccessful US-brokered discussions in Abu Dhabi, which yielded no breakthrough due to the belligerents' “mutually exclusive demands”, including Russia's insistence on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Donbas region.
- Separately, Zelensky recently claimed 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the war began, while Russia accused Kyiv of shooting Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow, an allegation Ukraine has not commented on.
