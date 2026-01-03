Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US say Maduro will ‘face justice’ as Venezuela ‘demand proof of life’ after capture

Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas
  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by US forces, American officials confirmed.
  • US President Donald Trump earlier said Maduro was taken out of the country after strikes.
  • Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau added Maduro would "finally face justice for his crimes."
  • The Venezuelan government confirmed the capture, but Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated the location of Maduro and his wife is unknown, saying: "We demand proof of life."
  • Iran has condemned the attack on Venezuela as a “blatant violation of it’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.
