Trump threatens Iran saying military is ‘locked and loaded and ready to go’

Donald Trump has seemingly threatened Iran with military action, warning that the U.S. Army is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”

The president’s made his fiery remark in a furious post on Truth Social, as he ramped up his rhetoric against the Iranian regime.

His threat came as protests erupted across Iran, with protestors being heard calling for the overthrowing of Ayatollah Khamenei.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump warned. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP” he added.

Donald Trump has threatened Iran with war over fresh protests in the Middle Eastern country

The protests in Iran have largely centered around the country’s economic hardships, many of which have been ongoing since the U.S. first slapped the Middle Eastern country’s government with tariffs in 2018.

One protestor told the Guardian that Iran’s currency crashing to a new low on Sunday sparked the new wave protests.

“What will my children eat? Do we have to bring suitcases of cash to simply buy bread? Do you find that normal?” Alborz told the publication.

Six people have been killed in clashes between Iranian security forces and protestors, according to the BBC. Social media footage obtained by the broadcaster showed cars being set ablaze and roads blocked in the capital Tehran as well as Azna and Kouhdasht.

Protestors have blocked the roads in Iran's major cities as tensions continue to build

However, one of Trump’s former loyalists has slammed the president for wanting to get involved in the growing tensions in Iran.

Majorie Taylor Greene ended 2025 with a furious post on X, in which she claimed that Americans were planning a “tax revolt” over Trump’s involvement in “foreign wars.”

“Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars,” she seethed.