Devastating floods leave at least 90 dead in Vietnam with many still missing
- Intense rainfall and subsequent flooding in south and central Vietnam have resulted in at least 90 deaths and 12 people missing.
- The disaster has inundated over 235,000 homes, ruined 80,000 hectares of crops, and caused economic losses estimated at £270 million across five provinces.
- Dak Lak province was the worst-hit, accounting for over 60 fatalities, with rainfall exceeding 1.9m and rivers rising past historic highs.
- Military, police and naval units have been deployed for rescue operations and aid delivery, utilising helicopters and drones to reach isolated communities.
- The Prime Minister has allocated £16 million in immediate support for the most affected provinces, as scientists warn of increased extreme weather due to climate change.