Bulletin world briefing: Pakistan screens for Nipah virus and Imran Khan rushed to hospital
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- All arrivals to be screened for Nipah virus in Pakistan
- Concerns for Imran Khan as he is rushed from prison to hospital
- Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is serious threat to the world’s oceans
- Patrols around Niger airport after gunfire and blasts reported
- Tourists flock to fake Australian hot springs created by AI
