2027 Rugby World Cup venues revealed as iconic ground is snubbed
- The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will not host any matches during the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
- Melbourne's games, including two round of 16 fixtures, will instead be played at Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
- The MCG's exclusion is attributed to a scheduled National Football League (NFL) fixture in 2027 and existing scheduling pressures from cricket and AFL games.
- Sydney's Stadium Australia is confirmed to host the semi-finals and final, with the Sydney Football Stadium also being utilised for earlier tournament matches.
- Perth Stadium will stage the opening match on 1 October, and other host cities include Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Townsville.