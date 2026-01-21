England hooker Jamie George to retire in 2027 with World Cup on horizon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England hooker Jamie George seems set for a 2027 Rugby World Cup swansong after announcing that his Saracens career will finish at the end of next season.

Three-time British and Irish Lion and former England captain George has signed a new one-year deal at Saracens, where he made his senior debut in 2009, to take him through the 2026-27 season.

But the Gallagher Prem club have said George will be “hanging up his boots later that year”, paving the way for him to play at a fourth World Cup in Australia.

The 35-year-old has won 105 Test caps for England and was a Six Nations title winner in 2016, 2017 and 2020. He has also claimed six Gallagher Prem titles with Saracens.

George made his Test debut in 2015 and has led both England and the Lions, whom he toured with in 2017, 2021 and 2025.

“It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one-club man,” George told the official Saracens website.

“Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport.

“Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

“I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement.

“I’m sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season – I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.”

England Rugby paid tribute to George, posting on their X account: “The end of an era.”

George graduated from the Saracens academy and, as well as domestic success, won three European trophies at the north London club.

He said: “It has been an absolute honour to live out my childhood dreams.

“I have created so many special memories and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more to come.”

Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall said: “Club legend doesn’t even begin to do justice to the extraordinary contribution that Jamie has had at Saracens.

“He has been central to all the good things that have been achieved over the years.

“Equally, his loyalty to the club, particularly when it was most needed, is something we will never forget.

“Jamie’s patience, especially in his early years, his competitive spirit, rugby IQ, talent and inner drive have all led to one of the great careers.

“We are over the moon that Jamie will be with us for his final season and we all look forward to celebrating a true one-club man.”