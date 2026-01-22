Venues confirmed for 2027 Rugby World Cup with Melbourne Cricket Ground not included
Two stadiums in Sydney will be utilised for the tournament, while Melbourne’s games will be played at Docklands Stadium
The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will not host games at the 2027 Rugby World Cup after the venues for the tournament in Australia were confirmed.
The MCG hosted the second British and Irish Lions Test last year with more than 90,000 fans in attendance, but will not be utilised as the World Cup returns to Australia for the first time since 2003.
The ground is due to host a National Football League (NFL) fixture in 2027, while the regularity of cricket and AFL games at the venue create further scheduling pressures.
Marvel Stadium in the Docklands will instead be used for Melbourne’s games at the World Cup, including two round of 16 matches.
Sydney’s Stadium Australia will host the semi-finals and final, with the Sydney Football Stadium utilised earlier in the tournament. Perth Stadium will host the opener on 1 October.
“The selection of these stadiums reflects not only Australia’s proud rugby legacy but also our unwavering commitment to creating an unforgettable Rugby World Cup experience for every fan," Chris Stanley, managing director of the tournament, said.
"From iconic national arenas to vibrant regional hubs, each venue has been chosen for its ability to deliver world-class facilities and electric atmospheres that will showcase the very best of our game.”
Venues for 2027 Rugby World Cup:
Adelaide | Tarntanya
- Adelaide Oval
- Capacity: 53,000
- Matches: Six pool matches
Brisbane | Meeanjin
- Brisbane Stadium
- Capacity: 52,500
- Matches: Six pool matches, two round of 16 and two quarter-finals
Melbourne | Narrm
- Docklands Stadium
- Capacity: 53,000
- Matches: Six pool matches and two round of 16
Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi
- Newcastle Stadium
- Capacity: 30,000
- Matches: Four pool matches
Perth | Boorloo
- Perth Stadium
- Capacity: 60,000
- Matches: Five pool matches (including the opening) and two round of 16
Sydney | Wangal & Gadigal
- Stadium Australia
- Capacity: 82,000
- Matches: Two pool matches, two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, Bronze Final and Final
- Sydney Football Stadium
- Capacity: 42,500
- Matches: Three pool matches and two round of 16
Townsville | Gurambilbarra
- North Queensland Stadium
- Capacity: 25,000
- Matches: Four pool matches
