Aubameyang hits back at Gabon government after drastic Afcon sackings

Aubameyang suggested the team's problems were 'much deeper' than him
Aubameyang suggested the team's problems were 'much deeper' than him (PA Archive)
  • Gabon's government announced the suspension of the national football team and the sacking of its coach following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • The decision came after the Panthers suffered three defeats, finishing last in their group and being eliminated from the tournament in Morocco.
  • Acting sports minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula stated that players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga were also excluded from the squad.
  • Aubameyang, who had returned to his French club for injury treatment, responded on social media, suggesting the team's problems were 'much deeper' than him.
  • The move to disband a national team is now a rare occurrence due to FIFA's strict stance against government interference in football associations.
