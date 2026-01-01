Aubameyang hits back at Gabon government after drastic Afcon sackings
- Gabon's government announced the suspension of the national football team and the sacking of its coach following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.
- The decision came after the Panthers suffered three defeats, finishing last in their group and being eliminated from the tournament in Morocco.
- Acting sports minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula stated that players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga were also excluded from the squad.
- Aubameyang, who had returned to his French club for injury treatment, responded on social media, suggesting the team's problems were 'much deeper' than him.
- The move to disband a national team is now a rare occurrence due to FIFA's strict stance against government interference in football associations.