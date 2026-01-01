Gabon government sack team over Afcon failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabon’s government have announced the suspension of the national team, the sacking of the coach and removal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad in the wake of three defeats at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Gabon’s Minister of Sports announced on television the suspension of the national team after they finished last in their group and were eliminated from the tournament in Morocco.

“Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, the government has decided to dissolve the coaching staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and exclude players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” said acting sports minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula after Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Ivory Coast in Marrakech.

Gabon, coached by former defender Thierry Mouyouma, had already been eliminated after losing their opening pair of Group F fixtures to Cameroon and Mozambique but in their final outing were 2-0 up over the defending champions before conceding three goals and going down to a second string Ivorian line-up.

Neither Aubameyang nor veteran defender Ecuele Manga played on Wednesday with Aubameyang having returned to his French cub Olympique de Marseille for treatment on a thigh injury.

The former African Footballer of the Year responded on social media, saying on X: "I think the team's problems are much deeper than the individual I am.”

Aubameyang, at the age of 36, had likely played his last game for Gabon in their defeat by Mozambique as was also likely the case with the 37-year-old former Cardiff City defender Ecuele Manga.

Disbanding the national team used to be a common reaction in Africa to disappointing results but since world football’s governing body Fifa have taken a hard stance against government interference in the running of football associations, it has been a rare occurrence.