Carlos Alcaraz makes tattoo vow after Australian Open triumph
- Carlos Alcaraz secured his first Australian Open title on Sunday, completing a career Grand Slam.
- He became the youngest man to achieve this feat, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.
- To celebrate, Alcaraz plans to get a kangaroo tattoo, adding to his collection of ink commemorating previous Grand Slam victories.
- His existing tattoos include a strawberry for Wimbledon, an Eiffel Tower for the French Open, and the Statue of Liberty for the US Open.
- Alcaraz emphasised the significance of appreciating his achievements and making history in the sport.
