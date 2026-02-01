Carlos Alcaraz reveals his next tattoo after winning Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz revealed he would celebrate winning a first Australian Open title by getting a tattoo of a kangaroo after completing the career grand slam in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old, who made history by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final to become the youngest man to complete the grand slam, has celebrated his previous major successes through ink.

The Spaniard has a strawberry to celebrate Wimbledon, an Eiffel Tower to mark his French Open and added the Statue of Liberty in September after winning his second US Open title in New York.

A little kangaroo, then, makes sense after his first Australian Open title. “It's going to be on the leg, for sure,” Alcaraz said. “I don't know if it will be the right or the left one.

“So I’ve got to choose a good spot, but it's going to be for sure close to the French Open or Wimbledon. I just have to choose.”

Before this year, the world No 1 had never made it past the quarter-finals in Melbourne but completed the set in record time as he denied Djokovic his own slice of history.

And Alcaraz said he was going to make sure he appreciate the size of his achievement. “In tennis, sometimes you don't stop yourself and think about what you're doing,” he said.

“What I've learned this year is it’s about appreciating and enjoying every single second of the moment you're living. Not only lifting the trophies, but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, the losses.

“Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you're living. Right now I'm just trying to have a time to realise what I've been doing.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz added the Australian Open title to complete his set of majors ( Getty Images )

“I know I'm doing history with some trophies, some tournaments, the achievements that I've been getting. For me it's an honour to put my name on the history books.”

The 22-year-old came into the new season having split from his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and he did not hide away from the fact that the Australian Open and completing the career grand slam was the biggest goal of his year.

How Carlos Alcaraz ranks in list of men to complete career grand slam

Carlos Alcaraz: 22 years 272 days, completed at 2026 Australian Open

Don Budge: 22 years 363 days, completed at 1938 French Championships

Rod Laver: 24 years 32 days, completed at 1962 US National Championships

Rafael Nadal: 24 years 102 days, completed at2010 US Open

Fred Perry: 26 years 15 days, completed at 1935 French Championships

Roy Emerson: 27 years 244 days, completed at 1964 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer: 27 years 303 days, completed at 2009 Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic: 29 years 15 day, completed at 2016 Roland Garros

Andre Agassi: 29 years 68 days, completed at 1999 Roland Garros

“Every year that I came here to Australia I was thinking about getting the trophy. Couldn't happen. Couldn't go farther than quarter-finals,” he said.

”Coming this year I was hungry for more, ambitious for getting the trophy, and being strong mentally enough. I was not hearing anything or any words from [outside].

“Then just playing good tennis in this tournament means a lot, means the world to me, and it is a dream come true for me.”