Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz thank ‘legendary’ Rafael Nadal as Spaniard watches Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the “legendary” Rafael Nadal in his runner-up speech at the Australian Open, after his former rival watched the final from the stands.

Djokovic fell to another incredibly talented Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, in four sets as his bid for a standalone record 25th major title fell short.

Alcaraz triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to write history of his own, becoming the youngest man in history and only the ninth ever to record the career grand slam - winning all four majors.

At 22 years and 272 days old, Alcaraz eclipsed Don Budge, who was 22 years and 363 days old when he completed the set in 1938.

Nadal was another to achieve the extraordinary feat and was just 24 when he did so at the US Open in 2010.

After congratulating Alcaraz on his achievement Djokovic turned to his old rival in the crowd, and was applauded and cheered as he said: “I also want to speak to the legendary Rafa who is in the stands.

“Obviously it feels very weird to see you there and not here. I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you. To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it is a strange feeling but thank you for being present.

“Too many Spanish legends, I felt like it was two against one, it wasn’t fair, but okay,” he joked.

Alcaraz also paid tribute to his role model, saying: “It’s a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands. I think it’s the first time [Nadal watched him compete] as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

open image in gallery It is Alcaraz’s seventh grand slam at the age of just 22 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Nadal watched on as Alcaraz claimed his first Australian Open title ( Getty Images )

“It's such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here.”

Earlier, Nadal told the Australian Open website he was rooting for the 22-year-old to win: “Carlos is from my country. I have a good relationship with him. We shared the Olympic Games together. We shared the Spanish team.

“If Novak wins, I will be happy for him because what he’s doing at this stage of his career is quite spectacular. He shows an amazing passion for the game.

“But if I have to support someone, I support Carlos.”