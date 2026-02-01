Carlos Alcaraz complains over roof closure in seismic Australian Open final
The roof on Rod Laver Arena was partially closed despite the lack of rain, to Alcaraz’s frustration
Carlos Alcaraz was involved in a dispute with the Australian Open organisers as he was irked by their decision to partially close the roof on Rod Laver Arena for the tournament final.
The Spaniard lost the first set 6-2 to an inspired Novak Djokovic, before finding his feet in the second and levelling at one set apiece, taking it 6-2.
The Serb left the court to regroup after being pegged back and Alcaraz looked to complain to umpire John Blom and tournament referee Wayne McKewen over the issue of the roof.
With the threat of rain looming the decision was made to close the roof further before the start of the third set, still leaving it partly open, but Alcaraz appeared frustrated by the decision.
Several pundits agreed with the six-time grand slam champion that as a predominantly outdoor tournament, outdoor conditions should be maintained while it was still dry.
Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I agree with Carlos - if it's not raining, open it. Carlos is very upset about it.”
Tim Henman, speaking on TNT Sports, queried the decision in the first place: “If it's going to rain, why have they closed it so significantly?”
A more open roof would make for windier conditions inside the Melbourne show court, which would favour the Spaniard over his opponent.
