Alex Carey makes honest admission after Ashes technology controversy
- Alex Carey was controversially cleared by the Decision Review System (DRS) on the opening day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, despite England's appeal for a catch.
- Snicko technology displayed a spike, but it appeared two frames before the ball passed Carey's bat, leading to confusion and the umpire's not-out decision standing.
- Carey, who was on 72 at the time of the incident, subsequently went on to score his first Ashes century, but he later admitted he "got a bit of luck".
- England's bowling coach, David Saker, criticised the DRS technology, stating his team was confident Carey had hit the ball and called for improvements.
- Former international umpire Simon Taufel described the incident as "amazing" and unprecedented, suggesting the technology's calibration was likely incorrect and Carey had indeed made contact with the ball.