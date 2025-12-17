Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Carey makes honest admission after Ashes technology controversy

Alex Carey admitted he was fortunate not to be given out after an apparent issue with the DRS technology in the Ashes
Alex Carey admitted he was fortunate not to be given out after an apparent issue with the DRS technology in the Ashes (Getty Images)
  • Alex Carey was controversially cleared by the Decision Review System (DRS) on the opening day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, despite England's appeal for a catch.
  • Snicko technology displayed a spike, but it appeared two frames before the ball passed Carey's bat, leading to confusion and the umpire's not-out decision standing.
  • Carey, who was on 72 at the time of the incident, subsequently went on to score his first Ashes century, but he later admitted he "got a bit of luck".
  • England's bowling coach, David Saker, criticised the DRS technology, stating his team was confident Carey had hit the ball and called for improvements.
  • Former international umpire Simon Taufel described the incident as "amazing" and unprecedented, suggesting the technology's calibration was likely incorrect and Carey had indeed made contact with the ball.
