Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot gives Andy Robertson update amid Tottenham links

Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Liverpool are set to retain vice-captain Andy Robertson despite preliminary talks with Tottenham regarding a potential transfer.
  • Tottenham made an approach for the left-back, whose contract expires in the summer, after he expressed a desire for more first-team football.
  • Manager Arne Slot confirmed Robertson would remain with the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Qarabag, and stated he expects him to stay at the club.
  • Liverpool's decision comes amid stretched defensive options, with Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate unavailable for the Qarabag match due to injury and family bereavement, respectively.
  • Slot acknowledged the team's need to improve in both boxes to secure silverware this season, following Saturday’s defeat by Bournemouth that saw Liverpool drop out of the top four.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in