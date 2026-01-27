F1 signs ‘incredible’ multi-year deal with Liverpool’s long-term sponsor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 has signed a multi-year deal with Standard Chartered, the long-term shirt sponsor of Liverpool FC.

The new partnership will see the British multinational bank support the all-female racing series, F1 Academy, and provide “enhanced trackside activations for its clients and guests.”

Standard Chartered have been Liverpool’s main shirt sponsor since 2010, when they took over from Carlsberg. The deal could see Liverpool players attend grands prix around the world this season.

Standard Chartered have sponsored Liverpool since 2010 ( Getty )

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “I am thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered, an incredible financial powerhouse, as a new partner to Formula 1.

“We are both truly global in nature, sharing fantastic locations around the world with the desire to drive performance and create experiences that excite people and bring them together.

“With Standard Chartered’s support for F1 Academy, I can’t wait to have them join us in the paddock and see what we can achieve together.”

The bank joins the likes of LVMH, Rolex, Lego and Qatar Airways as one of F1’s numerous partners as the sport continues to grow, with more than 800 million fans worldwide.

Roberto Hoonweg, Standard Chartered’s CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking, added: “We’re proud to become an Official Partner to F1, which shares our relentless commitment to high performance, innovation, a world-class client experience, and distinctive global connectivity.

“F1’s footprint reflects our own cross-border network, with our presence in 19 out of 21 F1 race markets and many other countries where clients enjoy watching one of the most exciting, fastest-growing sports in the world.”

The new deal has been announced just five weeks prior to the 2026 season starting, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March. Pre-season testing is currently ongoing in Barcelona.