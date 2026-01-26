Nurburgring series moves March race to accommodate F1 star Max Verstappen
Dutch driver Verstappen obtained his licence to race around the famous German circuit last year
The 2026 Nurburgring racing series has moved its second round in March to accommodate the potential appearance of Max Verstappen at the event.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen obtained his A-licence last September to race the infamous 12.94-mile Nordschleife circuit, known as “The Green Hell.” He then won his first GT3 race a few weeks later.
Verstappen, 28, has admitted he would like to appear at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring event in May, which falls between F1 races in Miami and Montreal. However, the Dutchman acknowledged he needed to take part in one NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) endurance race in order to be ready to compete in the 24-hour event.
Now, the series have announced that they’ve moved the second round of the 2026 NLS season by one week, to 21 March, to “enable top-tier drivers to compete.” The previous date, 28 March, clashed with F1’s Japanese Grand Prix.
A statement read: “This adjustment leverages a gap in the F1 calendar between the grands prix in China and Japan. By aligning with the international racing schedule, we enabled top-tier drivers to compete in the NLS.
“This move increases our global reach to the benefit of all teams, participants, and the entire Nurburgring region.”
Verstappen raced alongside British driver Chris Lulham at the Nurburgring last year, winning a four-hour endurance race by 24 seconds. The Dutchman impressed throughout the weekend, also setting the fastest lap of the race.
As for participating in the 24-hour event on 16-17 May, Verstappen said last year: "Of course, I would really like to compete in the 24 Hours at some point. If it happens next year, I'll say so - but we still need more experience. That's the way it is, so hopefully we'll do more races here next year.
"For me, it's very important to be able to do those things [outside F1]. Of course, how much I can do during an F1 season is a bit tricky. Also, next year, new regulations, it's already hard enough in Formula 1, but yeah, we'll just see how everything goes.
"It depends on how next season goes with the new rules. It's impossible to say now if I can compete in other things outside of that."
Verstappen will be in action for Red Bull at this week’s private pre-season test in Barcelona. The 2026 F1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.
